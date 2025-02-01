Saudi Aramco tops global profit charts for 2024

Saudi Aramco has retained its position as the world's most profitable company for the third consecutive year, raking in a staggering US$120 billion in 2024.

This dominance is attributed to the company's vast oil reserves and remarkably low production costs of just $3 per barrel, giving it a significant advantage over Western oil producers.

The Fortune 500 list revealed that combined revenues for the world's largest 500 companies saw a slight 0.1% increase in 2024, reaching a record-breaking $41 trillion. The top 10 companies alone generated $4.6 trillion in revenue, exceeding the GDP of entire nations such as Japan and Germany.

