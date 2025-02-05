A leading Chinese PCB manufacturer establishes its first factory in 304 Industrial Park - Thailand, elevating the global PCB industry

On December 12, 2024, Taihua Electronics Technology Company Limited held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new factory at 304 Industrial Park, demonstrating its commitment to investing in the Southeast Asian region. This new factory will strengthen the capabilities of one of China’s leading PCB manufacturers in meeting global market demands and advancing the PCB industry to higher standards.

Mr. Li Yongsheng (LEE, Wing Sing Vincent), Vice President of Taihua Electronics Technology Company Limited, stated, “The establishment of this new factory reflects our confidence in Thailand’s development potential, as well as the support from 304 Industrial Park, which provides comprehensive infrastructure and full readiness to reinforce a modern and efficient production base.”

Mr. Kittiphan Chitpantham, Chief Executive Officer of 304 Industrial Park, stated, “We are delighted to be a part of the establishment of Taihua Electronics’ new factory. Our infrastructure and utilities have been developed to a modern standard, with highly efficient water and power distribution systems designed to meet the needs of global industries. This new factory will not only strengthen Thailand’s economy but also sustainably elevate the capabilities of the electronics industry in the region.”