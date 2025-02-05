A leading Chinese PCB manufacturer establishes its first factory in 304 Industrial Park - Thailand, elevating the global PCB industry

The company produces precision PCBs ranging from 2 layers for general electronic devices to 20 layers, meeting the requirements of leading industries such as automotive, new energy, power supply, computers, telecommunications, and other sectors requiring high technology and complexity. This expertise reflects Taihua Electronics’ ability to efficiently meet the needs of global customers.
Taihua Electronics Technology Company Limited has established a production base in 304 Industrial Park, Prachinburi province, Thailand, on an area of over 70 rai to accommodate the rapid growth of the electronics industry, where PCBs play a crucial role in the research and development of various electronic devices.
On December 12, 2024, Taihua Electronics Technology Company Limited held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new factory at 304 Industrial Park, demonstrating its commitment to investing in the Southeast Asian region. This new factory will strengthen the capabilities of one of China’s leading PCB manufacturers in meeting global market demands and advancing the PCB industry to higher standards.
Mr. Li Yongsheng (LEE, Wing Sing Vincent), Vice President of Taihua Electronics Technology Company Limited, stated, “The establishment of this new factory reflects our confidence in Thailand’s development potential, as well as the support from 304 Industrial Park, which provides comprehensive infrastructure and full readiness to reinforce a modern and efficient production base.”
Mr. Kittiphan Chitpantham, Chief Executive Officer of 304 Industrial Park, stated, “We are delighted to be a part of the establishment of Taihua Electronics’ new factory. Our infrastructure and utilities have been developed to a modern standard, with highly efficient water and power distribution systems designed to meet the needs of global industries. This new factory will not only strengthen Thailand’s economy but also sustainably elevate the capabilities of the electronics industry in the region.”
304 Industrial Park, located in Prachinburi and Chachoengsao provinces, spans over 3,200 hectare, with more than 400 hectare of available land for sale. The park supports the growth of advanced industries with its high-standard, comprehensive infrastructure, particularly in electricity and water systems, which are sufficient and highly efficient to support production in industries that require a large amount of energy and resources. These include the printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing industry, data center, EV battery producer, and the biochemical industry. We provide hybrid renewable energy services through a combination of biomass power and Thailand's largest private floating solar power project. This project is located on our reservoir with a capacity of over 40 million cubic meters within the industrial park. It supports sustainability in production processes and enhances energy security for businesses in the area.
“The goal of Taihua Electronics Technology Company Limited is to support the production of printed circuit boards (PCBs) using environmentally friendly technologies to minimize long-term environmental impacts. This factory will help drive the development of Thailand's economy by effectively and sustainably meeting the growing demand of the electronics market,” Mr. Li Yongsheng (LEE, Wing Sing Vincent) concluded.