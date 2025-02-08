No significant impact on PTT from fuel cutoff to Myanmar border area

Thailand’s move to stop fuel supply to Myanmar’s border areas would not significantly impact PTT Plc’s business, as the amount of fuel sold there was not very high, a source from the national oil and gas conglomerate said on Saturday.

On Wednesday the Thai government cut off electricity and fuel supply to the areas as part of steps to crack down on the operations of scam call-centre gangs based in the areas, which have become a growing international security concern.

Affected areas include Tachileik, Myawaddy and Phaya Thonsu townships on the Myanmar border.

The source said that PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) did not directly sell fuel to Myanmar service stations. Local traders used to buy the fuel from its refineries and then distribute them in Myanmar.

It added that since Wednesday, the company had stopped selling fuel to the local traders, in line with the government’s policy.