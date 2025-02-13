Chevron to lay off up to 20% of global workforce

The company told employees during an internal town hall that they can begin opting for buyouts now through April or May, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Chevron will reorganize its business and announce a new leadership structure in the next two weeks, the source said.

The oil industry has been consolidating in recent years, focusing on mergers and operational efficiency more than drilling new wells.

Exxon, the No. 1 US oil company, bought Pioneer Natural Resources last year to become the largest producer in the Permian Basin. Exxon also has the largest stake in a Guyana oil joint venture that has discovered more than 11 billion barrels of oil.

If Chevron fails to close the Hess acquisition, it would be the second deal to slip through Wirth's fingers. In 2019, Chevron abandoned its bid to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp after Occidental Petroleum raised its offer.

The company's oil and gas reserves have declined to their lowest point in at least a decade, further raising concerns about Chevron's long-term prospects without Hess.

Chevron moved its headquarters from San Ramon, California to Houston last year and replaced several long-standing managers to renew its leadership.

Last year, it also announced a new hub in India that will be its largest tech centre outside the United States.