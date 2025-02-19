Thai hotel groups flock to Maldives as tourism booms

The Maldives’ booming tourism sector is attracting significant investment from Thai hotel chains, drawn by the luxury market’s growth potential and lucrative room rates. Several major players are expanding their presence in the island nation, with Centara leading the charge.

The Chirathivat family-owned Centara has recently opened two new resorts: the 145-room Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and the 142-room Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, bringing their total Maldivian portfolio to four properties.

Other prominent Thai groups with a presence include Minor International (9 hotels), Singha Estate (3), Dusit Thani (2), and Onyx Hospitality Group (1).

Centara’s Andrew Jansson said the combined investment of approximately US$200 million (6.8 billion baht) in the two properties encompassed long-term island leases, land reclamation, and construction.

The two properties, located in North Male Atoll, target distinct market segments. The Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives focuses on families, while the Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives caters to honeymooners and families with older children.

“The Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is a dedicated family hotel,” Jansson explained. “Every aspect is designed with families in mind.”

In its first three months of operation, the hotel achieved a 60% occupancy rate, with guests primarily from China, Russia, Thailand, the UK and India. Centara aims for 75-80% occupancy in the first year.

