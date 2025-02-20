Thai Airways prepares for board shake-up as rehab nears end

Thai Airways International (THAI) is in the final stages of its rehabilitation plan and is preparing to exit bankruptcy proceedings.

The airline is poised to appoint a new board of directors following a recent share sale, with a resumption of trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand expected in the second quarter.

Chansin Treenuchagron, board member and rehabilitation plan administrator, confirmed that THAI has met the criteria for exiting rehab.

These milestones include full debt repayment, capital restructuring resulting in positive equity of between 30 and 40 billion baht, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of at least 20 billion baht annually.

The final step is the appointment of a new board.

Shareholders have nominated 11 to 15 candidates, whose qualifications and experience will be assessed by the management team on February 25.

The chosen candidates will then be presented to shareholders for approval at the annual general meeting on April 18.

Following shareholder approval, the airline will formally notify the Central Bankruptcy Court and appoint the board members to positions such as chairman, vice chairman, and independent director.

"The previous board structure consisted of 15 members," Chansin noted. "We will be looking at a more streamlined structure going forward, as a smaller board allows for greater flexibility. Board members will need expertise in aviation, finance, business, and emerging technologies to ensure Thai Airways' continued success."



