Starbucks slashes corporate jobs, menu items to streamline operations

Starbucks has announced plans to eliminate 1,100 corporate positions and remove 13 beverages from its menu as part of a significant restructuring effort under CEO Brian Niccol.

The layoffs, representing about 7% of the company’s 16,000 corporate employees, aim to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. Frontline staff, including baristas and store employees, will not be affected by these cuts.

In a letter to employees, Niccol stated: “We are simplifying our structure, removing layers and duplication, and creating smaller, more agile teams.” Affected employees will be notified by midday on Tuesday (US time).

