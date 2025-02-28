Family behind Japan\'s Seven & i pulls $58 billion buyout bid, shares dive

"There is no actionable proposal from Junro Ito and Ito-Kogyo for 7&i to consider at this time," the company said in a statement, adding that it "continues to assess a full range of strategic alternatives" including Couche-Tard's $47 billion bid.

Couche-Tard, which owns Circle K convenience stores, had offered $38.5 billion, but raised it after Seven & i rejected the initial bid.

"It gives ACT a fresh opening because there's no competition now and the board can no longer rely on the management buyout," said Travis Lundy, a special situations analyst who publishes on Smartkarma.

If Couche-Tard does succeed in winning control of Seven & i, it will be the biggest takeover of a Japanese company.