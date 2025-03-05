Bangkok Airways halts flights to Lampang, Mae Hong Son amid smog crisis

Bangkok Airways has announced it will cancel all flights between Suvarnabhumi Airport and the northern destinations of Lampang and Mae Hong Son from March 15 to April 20.

The decision comes as the region grapples with severe smog fuelled by wildfires in northern Thailand and neighbouring countries.

The airline said services would be grounded because of worsening visibility due to haze.

Passengers affected by the cancellations are advised to contact Bangkok Airways’ customer service hotline on 1771 for further information and assistance. Alternatively, they can reach the Mae Hong Son station directly on 06-5504-6864.

