Passengers urged to arrive early for Don Mueang Airport departures

Travellers have been warned of potential flight disruption at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday (March 5, 7 and 8) due to a Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) air show.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and Nok Air have advised passengers to check in at least three hours before departure on the affected days.
The RTAF will hold its 88th anniversary air show on Friday and Saturday, with rehearsals on Wednesday, resulting in temporary airspace closures and potential flight delays.
CAAT urged passengers to monitor updates issued by airlines, who should be contacted to reschedule flights if required.
The aviation authority has instructed airlines to provide timely notifications of any flight changes, facilitate rebooking procedures, and ensure adequate passenger care in the event of delays.
CAAT has also asked destination airports to consider extending operating hours to mitigate the risk of passenger congestion.
Passengers are advised to remain vigilant and keep abreast of the latest information from their airlines. Complaints can be lodged via the CAAT website at complaint.caat.or.th.
Nok Air urged passengers to verify their flight details in advance and arrive at Don Mueang Airport at least three hours before their departure time.