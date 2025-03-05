Passengers urged to arrive early for Don Mueang Airport departures

Travellers have been warned of potential flight disruption at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday (March 5, 7 and 8) due to a Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) air show.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and Nok Air have advised passengers to check in at least three hours before departure on the affected days.

The RTAF will hold its 88th anniversary air show on Friday and Saturday, with rehearsals on Wednesday, resulting in temporary airspace closures and potential flight delays.