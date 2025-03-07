Thai airlines impose restrictions on in-flight use of power banks

Thai Airways and AirAsia have introduced new restrictions on the use of power banks (portable chargers) onboard their flights, following a rise in cabin fire incidents.

Thai Airways International has announced a complete ban on the use or charging with power banks during flights, effective from March 15.

Passengers will still be permitted to carry power banks in their carry-on luggage, provided they adhere to capacity limits set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).