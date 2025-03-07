Thai airlines impose restrictions on in-flight use of power banks

Thai Airways and AirAsia have introduced new restrictions on the use of power banks (portable chargers) onboard their flights, following a rise in cabin fire incidents.
Thai Airways International has announced a complete ban on the use or charging with power banks during flights, effective from March 15.
Passengers will still be permitted to carry power banks in their carry-on luggage, provided they adhere to capacity limits set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).
These regulations, aligned with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and International Air Transport Association (IATA) standards, prohibit power banks in checked baggage due to the risk of lithium battery overheating.
The permitted capacities are as follows:
The move comes as several international airlines, notably in South Korea and Taiwan, have implemented stricter measures, including bans on charging power banks in-flight and restrictions on overhead storage.
CAAT and Thai airlines continue to emphasise the importance of verifying power bank capacity and condition before travel.
AirAsia has also implemented a policy to bar the charging of devices with power banks during flights. Their regulations stipulate that power banks must be carried in hand luggage, have clear capacity labels, be in good condition and comply with IATA safety standards.