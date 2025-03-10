BTS Skytrain Wins Award at the 13th Thailand Social Awards

Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (BTS), the operator of the BTS Skytrain, reaffirmed its leadership as Thailand's first electric rail service and a top-tier mass transit provider by winning THE WINNER – Best Brand Performance on Social Media in the Mass Transit Category at the 13th Thailand Social Awards. The event, organized by Wisesight (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading market data analytics software developer, celebrated outstanding performances in digital media.

Narisara Srisan, Corporate Communications Strategy Advisor at BTS, represented the company to accept the award on February 28, 2025, at True Icon Hall, ICONSIAM.