BTS Skytrain Wins Award at the 13th Thailand Social Awards

Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (BTS), the operator of the BTS Skytrain, reaffirmed its leadership as Thailand's first electric rail service and a top-tier mass transit provider by winning THE WINNER – Best Brand Performance on Social Media in the Mass Transit Category at the 13th Thailand Social Awards. The event, organized by Wisesight (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading market data analytics software developer, celebrated outstanding performances in digital media.
Narisara Srisan, Corporate Communications Strategy Advisor at BTS, represented the company to accept the award on February 28, 2025, at True Icon Hall, ICONSIAM.
Narisara expressed that this achievement is a proud milestone for BTS, marking their success after being a Finalist for four consecutive years before securing the top honour.
"The BTS Skytrain is Thailand's first electric rail system, and being a pioneer comes with its challenges. This year, we are celebrating our 25th anniversary. Our management and staff have worked tirelessly to ensure seamless and reliable service for passengers every day. This award is a testament to our collective efforts and dedication," Narisara said.
"While our organization grows, so does our community of passengers. No matter how exceptional our service is, it is the kindness shared among passengers that truly matters. I encourage all passengers to foster a kind and positive environment while traveling. The BTS Skytrain would like to thank all passengers for their trust and support. This award serves as a motivating force to help us continue improving and expanding our potential," she continued.
Narisara concluded by emphasizing that the company remains committed to developing high-quality content, increasing awareness, fostering understanding, and responding to the evolving needs of consumers across all platforms and target groups.