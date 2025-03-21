BTS Group Receives Carbon Footprint Certification from Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO)

On 19th March 2025, Ms. Sinatta Kiewkhong, Director of Investor Relations and Director of Sustainability at BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited or BTS Group, represented the Company in receiving the Carbon Footprint for Organization (CFO) certification from Dr. Chalermchai Sri-on, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment. The certification ceremony, organised by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO), was held at the Conference Hall of the Thailand Institute of Justice (TIJ).

BTS Group was among 70 selected companies participating in this initiative, underscoring its strong commitment to greenhouse gas management and the transition toward a low-carbon society. This achievement aligns with the Company’s efforts to mitigate climate change impact and contribute to the national goal of Net Zero emissions by 2065, fostering sustainable growth for the future.

