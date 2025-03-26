Korean street food sparks fierce SME battle in Thai retail market

In a dramatic turn of events that underscores the competitive nature of Thailand's evolving food retail landscape, emerging Korean street-food brand Happy Munchy has found itself in a David-versus-Goliath pricing war that epitomises the challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the cutthroat convenience-food sector.

The conflict centres on eomuk, a popular Korean fish-cake product that has rapidly gained traction among Thai consumers. Happy Munchy, co-founded by celebrity presenter Nina Sutita Ruangronghirunya and two business partners, has become a notable disruptor in this emerging market.

The brand's founder, Sutita, publicly expressed her frustration after discovering that larger competitors had slashed prices of similar products from 29 baht to 22 baht – a move that threatens to squeeze out smaller producers.