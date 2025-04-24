Montien Hotel in Bangkok Acquired by Ignite Venture in Multi-Million Baht Deal

Ignite Venture has acquired the Montien Hotel precinct in Silom, a significant deal encompassing the 500-room Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok, the 179-unit Surawong Residences, the Montien Shopping Mall, and car parking facilities.

The transaction marks a new phase for the 58-year-old Montien Hotel, situated on a 10-rai (around 3.95 acres) leasehold plot secured from The Thai Red Cross Society. The accumulated lease value for the 25-year term is reported to be over 2.5 billion baht.

Ignite Venture, backed by Jade Partners and the Aura Group, brings together expertise in capital investment, property, and hotel management.

Tantakitt Co., Ltd., the previous leaseholder, will retain a minority stake in Ignite Venture. Conduit House, a Thai hotel operator, has been appointed to manage the hotel and associated properties.