Robinhood and foodpanda announce strategic redirection agreement

Effective immediately, the agreement seeks to ensure a seamless transition for foodpanda’s customers, restaurant partners, and delivery riders in Thailand to Robinhood, as foodpanda ceases its local operations by May 23.

To facilitate this transition, Robinhood has enhanced its app to be more English-language friendly, particularly to accommodate international customers who were previously served by foodpanda.

Robinhood’s platform currently operates in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, with plans to expand into key regional cities by the end of this year.