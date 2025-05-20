Robinhood and foodpanda announce strategic redirection agreement

Effective immediately, the agreement seeks to ensure a seamless transition for foodpanda’s customers, restaurant partners, and delivery riders in Thailand to Robinhood, as foodpanda ceases its local operations by May 23.
To facilitate this transition, Robinhood has enhanced its app to be more English-language friendly, particularly to accommodate international customers who were previously served by foodpanda.
Robinhood’s platform currently operates in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, with plans to expand into key regional cities by the end of this year.
Originally developed by SCBX to support local communities during the Covid-19 pandemic, Robinhood was founded on a strong commitment to social responsibility.
Following the successful completion of its initial mission, the platform was adopted by the Yip In Tsoi Group, which has since driven its development with a long-term vision focused on digital innovation, and economic and social impact.
Recognising the important role foodpanda’s ecosystem plays in Thailand, Morakot Yipintsoi, CEO of Robinhood, said the company is dedicated to making this transition smooth and inclusive.
She affirmed the company’s goal is to strengthen the local food delivery landscape and empower the individuals and small businesses at its heart — including customers, merchants, and riders.
“This agreement marks a significant moment in Thailand’s food delivery industry — demonstrating how international brands and local platforms can collaborate to deliver innovation and continuity,” she said.
“We are committed to welcoming foodpanda’s customers and partners with open arms, ensuring a smooth, human-centred transition based on fairness, service quality, and care.”
As foodpanda prepares to exit the Thai market, its network of riders, restaurant partners, and customers will be redirected to Robinhood, continuing a legacy of fairness, trust and excellent service.
Robinhood is committed to supporting these partners throughout the transition and beyond, fostering their sustained growth within the Robinhood ecosystem.
Looking ahead, Robinhood remains focused on advancing its business model, technology, and services with a human-centred approach.
The platform positions itself not just as a food delivery service, but as a key driver of community-led economic development — guided by the principle of building a Good Business Ecosystem, where sustainable growth benefits all.