DKSH Modernises Distribution Operations with Major Technology Upgrade

DKSH has transformed its exist Consumer Goods Distribution Centre in Thailand into a state-of-the-art facility, demonstrating how established supply chain operators are modernising legacy infrastructure to compete in today's fast-moving consumer goods market.

The Swiss market expansion services provider has invested heavily in upgrading the 65,000-square-metre facility at Bang Na-Trad, which has operated since 2006.

The transformation showcases how companies with established distribution networks are retrofitting older facilities rather than building entirely new ones.

As a publicly listed company on the Swiss Stock Exchange, DKSH emphasises compliance and integrity standards across its operations.

The company operates four distinct business units in Thailand: consumer goods, healthcare, performance materials (chemicals and ingredients), and technology services.

The upgrade has enabled the centre to handle over 5,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) with storage capacity for 66,000 pallets, supported by a fleet exceeding 370 vehicles.

The facility now processes more than two million distribution cases monthly whilst serving over 100 distribution points nationwide.

Technology Integration Drives Efficiency Gains

DKSH's modernisation strategy centres on integrating advanced technologies into existing operations. The company has deployed real-time key performance indicator dashboards, radio-frequency identification tags, barcode scanning systems, and drone-assisted inventory management across the facility.