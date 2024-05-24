Strategic Initiatives to Digitally Transform and Empower Thailand\'s Healthcare

DKSH Thailand unveiled its plans to drive future healthcare with advanced digital transformation today. Highlighting its partnership with Siriraj Hospital, DKSH addresses the end-to-end healthcare management process. This initiative aims to tackle future healthcare needs, particularly challenges posed by an ageing population and strained primary care services.
As Thailand grapples with rapid ageing, rising non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and strain on the public healthcare system due to shortages and workload concerns, the importance of digital transformation becomes increasingly apparent. By leveraging digital technologies, DKSH aims to alleviate the burden on medical staff and enhance the overall patient experience. DKSH’s innovative solutions prioritise efficiency and elevate the standard of patient care, ultimately enriching lives by providing accessible healthcare for all.
Digital transformation in healthcare presents a myriad of benefits, ranging from streamlined operations to enhanced patient care experiences. At the forefront of this transformation, DKSH is poised to unveil groundbreaking initiatives aimed at revolutionizing the healthcare landscape. The partnership with Siriraj Hospital will focus on the integration of digital procurement & payment solutions, a move set to further enhance transactional efficiency and convenience within the healthcare sector.
Asst. Prof. Somkiat Aroonpruksakul, Deputy Dean of Assets and Inventory at the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, acknowledged the invaluable partnership with DKSH (Thailand) in promoting and implementing digital procurement systems. “This collaboration has significantly enhanced transaction connectivity and efficiency, ensuring convenience, speed, security, and cost-effectiveness. This success marks a crucial starting point for further development within our institution and sets a precedent for other medical schools and government services in Thailand. The continuous integration of technology and data in digital payments not only streamlines processes but also improves patient care experiences.”
Patrik Grande, Vice President, of Business Unit Healthcare, DKSH Thailand, stated: “We proudly hold the position of being the number one Commercial Outsourcing Partner in Thailand, across both the Pharmaceutical and Medical Channel, a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing the nation’s healthcare landscape. The strategic initiative with Siriraj Hospital underscores DKSH’s ongoing commitment to digital transformation, paving the way for a more resilient and sustainable healthcare ecosystem.”
Poranee D’alelio, Vice President, of Country Finance, DKSH Thailand, expressed excitement about the latest endeavor in driving financial innovation within the healthcare sector. “Today, we are unveiling a pioneering digital payment solution designed to streamline financial transactions and optimise resource allocation. This initiative reflects DKSH’s commitment to fostering efficiency and transparency across all aspects of healthcare delivery, ultimately ensuring that patients receive the highest quality of care.”
DKSH remains dedicated to driving innovation and collaboration in the healthcare sector, with a steadfast commitment to enhancing accessibility, efficiency, and quality of care for all. By pioneering digital solutions and forging strategic partnerships, DKSH aims to shape a brighter and healthier future for Thailand’s healthcare landscape.