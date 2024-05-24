Strategic Initiatives to Digitally Transform and Empower Thailand\'s Healthcare

Patrik Grande, Vice President, of Business Unit Healthcare, DKSH Thailand, stated: “We proudly hold the position of being the number one Commercial Outsourcing Partner in Thailand, across both the Pharmaceutical and Medical Channel, a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing the nation’s healthcare landscape. The strategic initiative with Siriraj Hospital underscores DKSH’s ongoing commitment to digital transformation, paving the way for a more resilient and sustainable healthcare ecosystem.”

Poranee D’alelio, Vice President, of Country Finance, DKSH Thailand, expressed excitement about the latest endeavor in driving financial innovation within the healthcare sector. “Today, we are unveiling a pioneering digital payment solution designed to streamline financial transactions and optimise resource allocation. This initiative reflects DKSH’s commitment to fostering efficiency and transparency across all aspects of healthcare delivery, ultimately ensuring that patients receive the highest quality of care.”

DKSH remains dedicated to driving innovation and collaboration in the healthcare sector, with a steadfast commitment to enhancing accessibility, efficiency, and quality of care for all. By pioneering digital solutions and forging strategic partnerships, DKSH aims to shape a brighter and healthier future for Thailand’s healthcare landscape.