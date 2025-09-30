AssetWise Triumphs with Two Prestigious Wins at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2025

AssetWise Public Company Limited (ASW), a leading real estate developer recognized for its lifestyle-driven approach, has proudly secured two major accolades at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2025, the most respected and long-standing awards program in the Asian property industry, now celebrating its 20th edition. The awards were received by Mr. Kriangsak Hiemtho, Senior Executive Vice President, Detached House & The Title Business Group, AssetWise Public Company Limited.
The two distinguished awards include:
“People’s Choice Awards: Top 10 Developers”, which highlights AssetWise as one of Thailand’s most trusted developers, directly voted by consumers. This award reflects the confidence and satisfaction that customers have towards the company’s diverse property portfolio.
“Best Waterfront Housing / Villa”, awarded to the CHANN The Riverside Boromratchachonnani project, recognized for its exceptional riverside location, architectural design, and thoughtful functionality that enhance residents’ quality of life.
CHANN The Riverside Boromratchachonnani is a rare luxury riverside detached home project situated along Boromratchachonnani Road and the scenic Tha Chin River bend. Developed under the concept “Riverside Lifestyle Retreat,” the project combines modern design with tranquil riverside surroundings, offering residents a harmonious balance of peace, privacy, and nature—turning every day into a retreat. With only 112 exclusive units, the project also features a grand riverside clubhouse spanning over 1,400 sq.m., equipped with comprehensive facilities amid lush greenery and river views. Prices start from THB 15.9 – 35 million.
These two awards mark another milestone achievement for AssetWise, reaffirming its commitment to developing high-quality residential projects that cater to diverse lifestyles while staying true to the brand’s promise of “We Build Happiness,” which has been at the heart of AssetWise for over 20 years.