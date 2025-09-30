AssetWise Triumphs with Two Prestigious Wins at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2025

AssetWise Public Company Limited (ASW), a leading real estate developer recognized for its lifestyle-driven approach, has proudly secured two major accolades at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2025, the most respected and long-standing awards program in the Asian property industry, now celebrating its 20th edition. The awards were received by Mr. Kriangsak Hiemtho, Senior Executive Vice President, Detached House & The Title Business Group, AssetWise Public Company Limited.

The two distinguished awards include:

“People’s Choice Awards: Top 10 Developers”, which highlights AssetWise as one of Thailand’s most trusted developers, directly voted by consumers. This award reflects the confidence and satisfaction that customers have towards the company’s diverse property portfolio.

“Best Waterfront Housing / Villa”, awarded to the CHANN The Riverside Boromratchachonnani project, recognized for its exceptional riverside location, architectural design, and thoughtful functionality that enhance residents’ quality of life.