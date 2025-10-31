Hongthai Partners with Nuclear Institute to Sterilise Inhalers After Contamination

Popular herbal brand accepts FDA findings and vows '100% safe' products using "Cold Irradiation" technology; full factory upgrade due in seven days.
The owner of the popular Thai herbal inhaler brand Hongthai has confirmed it is taking full responsibility after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected microbial contamination in a batch of its Formula 2 Mixed Herbal Inhaler.
In a proactive step to resolve the crisis and enhance quality, the company has immediately partnered with the Thailand Institute of Nuclear Technology (TINT) to implement global best practices in sterilisation.
The Gold Standard Solution
Hongthai will adopt "Cold Sterilisation Irradiation", described as the global "Gold Standard," for use on all its products. The technology is classified as a clean technology by TINT, using radiation energy—specifically Electron Beam (E-Beam) and Cobalt-60—to eliminate microorganisms without chemicals or heat.
This non-thermal process is crucial as it preserves the volatile oils that give the inhalers their signature aroma and medicinal properties, ensuring the product retains its original quality whilst becoming 100% safe for consumers.
Theerapong Rabuetham, owner of Thai Herbal Hongthai Company Limited, expressed his commitment to the change.
"As a manufacturer, we affirm our readiness to take full responsibility... We apologise deeply to customers and partners who have been affected. This crisis has become an opportunity to elevate our standards, making them better quality and 100% safe."
He added that all products will now undergo safety screening at TINT, confirming his intention to rectify all issues: "Hongthai will not stop developing. Our initial lack of knowledge will only make us more determined to improve ourselves."
Rapid Implementation
TINT confirmed that the sterilisation process will be applied to the products in their final packaging to prevent any re-contamination.
This procedure is carried out in TINT’s closed-system irradiation facility by trained experts, adhering to strict international safety standards.
Kamol Unchoo, manager of TINT’s Radiation Processing Centre, emphasised the technology's safety: "Products that undergo irradiation will have absolutely no residual radiation, nor will they become radioactive, 100% guaranteed."
This safety profile is backed by global organisations including the WHO and FDA.
The company is targeting completion of its full factory and standard upgrades, in cooperation with TINT, within just seven days to quickly restore consumer confidence.
TINT expressed hope that this collaboration will set a new benchmark for other Thai herbal goods, creating a more robust and sustainable future for the entire sector.