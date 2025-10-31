Hongthai Partners with Nuclear Institute to Sterilise Inhalers After Contamination



Popular herbal brand accepts FDA findings and vows '100% safe' products using "Cold Irradiation" technology; full factory upgrade due in seven days.

The owner of the popular Thai herbal inhaler brand Hongthai has confirmed it is taking full responsibility after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected microbial contamination in a batch of its Formula 2 Mixed Herbal Inhaler.

In a proactive step to resolve the crisis and enhance quality, the company has immediately partnered with the Thailand Institute of Nuclear Technology (TINT) to implement global best practices in sterilisation.

The Gold Standard Solution

Hongthai will adopt "Cold Sterilisation Irradiation", described as the global "Gold Standard," for use on all its products. The technology is classified as a clean technology by TINT, using radiation energy—specifically Electron Beam (E-Beam) and Cobalt-60—to eliminate microorganisms without chemicals or heat.

This non-thermal process is crucial as it preserves the volatile oils that give the inhalers their signature aroma and medicinal properties, ensuring the product retains its original quality whilst becoming 100% safe for consumers.

Theerapong Rabuetham, owner of Thai Herbal Hongthai Company Limited, expressed his commitment to the change.