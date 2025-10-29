Department of Medical Sciences reveals fungal and Clostridium contamination in Thai herbal inhaler product

Dr. Sarawut Boonsuk, M.D., Director-General of the Department of Medical Sciences, disclosed that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had collected samples of the Thai Herbal Inhaler brand "Hong Thai," registration number G 309/62, production batch 000332. The Department of Medical Sciences received two samples from the FDA for testing: the first batch in June, with results in July, and the second in August, with results reported in September. The test results showed that the product did not meet standards for microbial contamination, including the total yeast and mold count, and contamination by Clostridium species. Further confirmation identified the contaminant as Clostridium perfringens.

Dr. Sarawut explained that the tests were conducted using the British Pharmacopoeia standard methods and the Thai Herbal Pharmacopoeia standards, in accordance with the Ministry of Public Health's regulations on the purity and other essential characteristics of registered herbal products, as outlined in the 2021 public health announcement.