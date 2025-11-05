GULF Sweeps Three Major Awards for BEST CEO, BEST CFO, and BEST IR at IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2025

The distinguished accolades include BEST CEO for Mr. Sarath Ratanavadi, Chief Executive Officer; BEST CFO for Ms. Yupapin Wangviwat, Chief Financial Officer; and BEST IR for the Best Investor Relations Company. These significant wins reflect the outstanding capabilities of GULF’s executive team within the capital market, including the standard of excellence in providing financial information that is accurate, comprehensive, and timely, ensuring investors have a clear understanding of GULF’s growth potential, which is driven by solid financials and integration of sustainability strategies. This high-level recognition further highlights GULF’s contribution to the advancement of both the capital market and Thailand’s economic development.

The IAA Awards for Listed Companies honor executives in three key categories: Best CEO, Best CFO, and Best Investor Relations (IR), spanning 16 distinct industry sectors. Award recipients are determined through a comprehensive process involving nominations and rigorous scoring by leading investment analysts and fund managers. The stringent evaluation criteria necessitate that nominees demonstrate outstanding management capability and profound business knowledge while upholding strong business ethics and exemplary corporate governance standards. Furthermore, the evaluation places significant emphasis on effective engagement with analysts through the provision of accurate, complete, and insightful data, including a realistic business outlook, performance trends, and inherent risks, while maintaining prompt and accessible channels for information dissemination to the analyst community.