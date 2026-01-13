New BJC–DHL JV aims to enhance Thailand’s healthcare supply chain

Berli Jucker Logistics (BJL) and DHL Supply Chain (Thailand) announced the formation of a joint venture, aimed at bringing BJC Big C Group’s logistics operations up to international standards.
The press conference was held at BJC House on Tuesday (January 13), attended by Aswin Techajareonvikul, Executive Vice Chairman of BJC; Thapanee Techajareonvikul, CEO and President of BJC; Steve Walker, CEO of DHL Supply Chain Thailand Cluster; and Kenny Thai, CEO of the new joint venture company.
The new company will deliver specialised, compliant logistics solutions for Thailand’s fast-growing healthcare sector, which is projected to reach 645 billion baht by 2030.
By combining DHL’s global healthcare logistics standards with BJC Healthcare’s deep understanding of Thailand’s regulatory and clinical landscape, the venture aims to set new benchmarks for quality and reliability, supporting Thailand’s ambition to become a regional medical hub.
DHL Supply Chain will bring advanced logistics capabilities, such as warehouse automation, Operations Management Systems (OMS), and real-time tracking systems, to improve operational efficiency, accuracy, and visibility across the healthcare supply chain.
Sustainability will be integrated into all operations, from facilities to transportation, in alignment with DHL Group and BJC Big C Group’s commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
The joint venture will adopt internationally recognised sustainable logistics practices that contribute to both global and national climate goals.
The joint venture will focus on delivering comprehensive healthcare logistics capabilities across three key areas:
Aligned with Thailand’s healthcare priorities, the joint venture aims to improve nationwide access to quality medicines and solidify the country’s position as a regional medical hub.
Tapping into BJC Healthcare's network of over 1,271 hospitals, 2,687 clinics, and 4,688 pharmacies, along with DHL’s global healthcare distribution expertise, the company will deliver reliable healthcare logistics services beyond major cities to communities across Thailand.
Thapanee Techajareonvikul, CEO and President of BJC, noted that this collaboration allows the company to expand its customer base by serving international clients while delivering world-class solutions to meet Thailand’s evolving healthcare needs.
As Thailand transitions to an aging society, she highlighted that the company has a deep understanding of the healthcare sector's requirements—not just efficient logistics, but solutions built on trust, compliance, and clinical expertise.
“This joint venture enables us to serve our country's healthcare sector with the quality, reliability, and regulatory compliance that patients and healthcare providers deserve, while positioning Thailand as a regional medical hub with global logistics standards,” Thapanee said.
Kenny Thai, CEO of the new joint venture company, said Thailand’s healthcare sector is growing faster than other parts of the economy and that the partnership is a timely step to strengthen the foundations supporting that growth.
He added that the company is investing in automation, skilled personnel and quality systems to reduce risk and improve nationwide access to medicines.
Beyond efficiency, Thai said the joint venture aims to build trust with healthcare providers and patients by delivering consistent, healthcare-grade logistics that supports Thailand’s long-term healthcare and economic development.
“By combining our global expertise with BJC's strong local presence, we can offer healthcare companies and distributors in Thailand truly world-class healthcare logistics," he added.
Steve Walker, CEO of DHL Supply Chain Thailand Cluster, affirmed that this joint venture marks a pivotal moment for Thailand’s healthcare ecosystem and reflects DHL's unwavering commitment to the country's future as a regional medical hub.
"We are seeing fundamental shifts in healthcare supply chains—aging populations across Asia, the rise of precision medicine, increasing regulatory sophistication, and growing expectations for sustainability and transparency,” he said.
As healthcare becomes more complex, Walker added that Thailand requires logistics infrastructure capable of competing on a global scale.
“By combining our two decades of partnership experience with BJC Big C with our global healthcare logistics expertise, we're creating a new benchmark not only for Thailand, but for the region,” he said, adding that this partnership positions Thailand at the forefront of healthcare logistics excellence in Southeast Asia.