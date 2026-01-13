New BJC–DHL JV aims to enhance Thailand’s healthcare supply chain

Berli Jucker Logistics (BJL) and DHL Supply Chain (Thailand) announced the formation of a joint venture, aimed at bringing BJC Big C Group’s logistics operations up to international standards.

The press conference was held at BJC House on Tuesday (January 13), attended by Aswin Techajareonvikul, Executive Vice Chairman of BJC; Thapanee Techajareonvikul, CEO and President of BJC; Steve Walker, CEO of DHL Supply Chain Thailand Cluster; and Kenny Thai, CEO of the new joint venture company.

The new company will deliver specialised, compliant logistics solutions for Thailand’s fast-growing healthcare sector, which is projected to reach 645 billion baht by 2030.

By combining DHL’s global healthcare logistics standards with BJC Healthcare’s deep understanding of Thailand’s regulatory and clinical landscape, the venture aims to set new benchmarks for quality and reliability, supporting Thailand’s ambition to become a regional medical hub.

Delivering healthcare logistics excellence

DHL Supply Chain will bring advanced logistics capabilities, such as warehouse automation, Operations Management Systems (OMS), and real-time tracking systems, to improve operational efficiency, accuracy, and visibility across the healthcare supply chain.

Sustainability will be integrated into all operations, from facilities to transportation, in alignment with DHL Group and BJC Big C Group’s commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The joint venture will adopt internationally recognised sustainable logistics practices that contribute to both global and national climate goals.