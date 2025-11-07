Berli Jucker Logistics Partners with DHL Supply Chain Thailand to Elevate Thailand’s Logistics to Global Standards

“This joint venture is more than just a partnership. It is a strategic step in how DHL Supply Chain and BJC Big C Group are shaping the future of logistics in Thailand together. As customer needs evolve and industries such as life sciences and healthcare demand even greater precision and reliability, this partnership strengthens our ability to deliver smarter, more resilient supply chains. BJC Big C Group's strong local presence, combined with DHL Supply Chain's innovation and global network, makes for a perfect match” remarked Mr. Javier Bilbao, Chief Executive Officer of DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific.

Mr. Steve Walker, Chief Executive Officer of DHL Supply Chain Thailand Cluster, added, “BJC Big C Group and DHL Supply Chain have worked together for more than two decades. As part of DHL’s Strategy 2030 to explore new growth opportunities, this joint venture is a natural next step in our partnership. By combining our strengths, we will not only continue to serve BJC Big C Group but also extend world-class logistics solutions to new customers. With DHL's global expertise, technology, and innovation, we are building a logistics platform in Thailand that is efficient, resilient, and sustainable.”

Mrs. Thapanee further added: “With DHL’s world-class supply chain expertise and operational excellence, we are confident that this partnership will significantly enhance the efficiency and performance of the BJC Big C Group, drive sustainable growth and strengthen our business competitiveness.” With the combined strengths of both organizations, the BJC–DHL joint venture is poised to become a true “Game Changer”, driving Thailand’s logistics industry to the next level and supporting both consumer needs and regional economic growth in the years ahead.