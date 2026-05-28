CPRAM Strips out The Premium Dining Markup to Target Mass-Market Consumers

CP All unit CPRAM is unbundling fine dining from its luxury trappings, selling premium frozen dishes direct to consumers as household budgets tighten.

Thailand's leading ready-to-eat food manufacturer, CPRAM Company Limited, a subsidiary of CP All Plc, is embarking on a strategic push to make fine dining accessible to mainstream consumers by severing it from the high-cost restaurant environments in which it has traditionally been anchored.

Speaking at the THAIFEX–ANUGA ASIA 2026 trade exhibition in Bangkok on Thursday, Wiset Wisitwinyu, managing director of CPRAM, outlined a pivot designed to capture consumer spending during a prolonged economic downturn.

The company is placing a significant bet on "democratising" premium gastronomy through a frozen fine-dining range hosted on its newly expanded direct-to-consumer digital marketplace, Fudidiworld.

Unbundling the premium dining experience

The strategy is a direct response to structural shifts in domestic consumer behaviour. As inflation and economic uncertainty squeeze household budgets, intermediate luxury experiences — high-end restaurant meals chief among them — are typically the first to be cut.

Rather than conventional product marketing, CPRAM is applying the concept of "unbundling": stripping away the overhead costs embedded in luxury dining, such as prime real estate, panoramic views, and intensive front-of-house service, to isolate what the firm views as the core product — carefully sourced, high-quality meals.



