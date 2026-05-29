Vietjet Celebrates 50-million Passenger Milestone and Major Fleet Expansion to Mark 50 years of Thai-Vietnamese Ties

The airline announces a major fleet expansion and seamless transit services at the Thailand-Vietnam Business Forum 2026 to boost regional tourism.

Vietjet Group has celebrated a momentous dual milestone, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Vietnam by announcing it has carried a cumulative 50 million passengers.

To support this rapid growth, the carrier has unveiled an ambitious fleet expansion plan for its subsidiary, Vietjet Thailand, which includes the delivery of 50 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft by 2028.

The announcement was made at the high-profile Thailand-Vietnam Business Forum 2026, held at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok.

The prestigious event brought together top-tier public and private sector leaders, including Thai Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul and Tô Lâm, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.