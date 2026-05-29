Vietjet Celebrates 50-million Passenger Milestone and Major Fleet Expansion to Mark 50 years of Thai-Vietnamese Ties

The airline announces a major fleet expansion and seamless transit services at the Thailand-Vietnam Business Forum 2026 to boost regional tourism.
Vietjet Group has celebrated a momentous dual milestone, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Vietnam by announcing it has carried a cumulative 50 million passengers.
To support this rapid growth, the carrier has unveiled an ambitious fleet expansion plan for its subsidiary, Vietjet Thailand, which includes the delivery of 50 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft by 2028.
The announcement was made at the high-profile Thailand-Vietnam Business Forum 2026, held at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok.
The prestigious event brought together top-tier public and private sector leaders, including Thai Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul and Tô Lâm, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
According to a prominent report by Krungthep Turakij, the forum served as a critical platform for fostering long-term economic cooperation, investment, and cross-border connectivity between the two nations.
Led by Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, chairwoman of Vietjet Group, and Woranate Laprabang, CEO of Vietjet Thailand, the airline outlined its strategic roadmap to strengthen bilateral ties through the 'Three Connects' strategy, which focuses on linking supply chains, local economies, and sustainable development.
Woranate noted that since Vietjet Thailand commenced operations in 2014, recognizing Thailand’s potential as a regional aviation hub, it has become one of the country's fastest-growing airlines.
"Our growth reflects the deep trust of our passengers and our ability to meet the demands of modern travellers," he stated.
Despite broader geopolitical and operational cost challenges facing the Asia-Pacific aviation industry in 2026, regional travel demand remains robust.
This is underscored by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which forecasts global passenger numbers to grow by 4.4% this year to reach 5.2 billion.
Vietjet Thailand has heavily capitalised on this momentum, reporting a staggering 40% year-on-year surge in passenger traffic between Thailand and Vietnam in the first quarter of 2026 alone.
To accommodate this booming demand for short-haul leisure and corporate travel, Vietjet Thailand operates an extensive network connecting Bangkok to key Vietnamese destinations, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, and Nha Trang.
Looking forward, the airline is set to launch a seamless flight connection service between Vietjet and Vietjet Thailand. This initiative will allow passengers to book multi-city itineraries under a single ticket, featuring through-check-in and direct baggage transfers to their final destinations.
Furthermore, the carrier is championing environmental responsibility by advancing plans to deploy Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) on selected routes, ensuring that the next 50 years of Thai-Vietnamese connectivity are as green as they are prosperous.