Canon merges Thai plants to strengthen digital-printing base

Canon is moving ahead with a major restructuring of its manufacturing operations in Thailand, merging its Prachin Buri and Ayutthaya plants into a single company as it prepares for stronger competition in the digital-printing market.

Canon Prachinburi (Thailand) Co Ltd and Canon Hi-Tech (Thailand) Co Ltd have agreed to combine their businesses to strengthen management efficiency, reduce duplication and raise the production capability of Canon’s Thai manufacturing base.

The merger is scheduled to be completed by September 2026, with operations under the single-company structure to begin on October 1.

The move marks another important step in Canon’s wider restructuring of its business and production network in Thailand. It follows the earlier consolidation of production lines from Canon’s Nakhon Ratchasima factory back to the main plant in Ayutthaya, and the subsequent end of production at the Korat site.