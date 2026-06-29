Chevron unveils Thailand’s first trimaran crew boat for Gulf operations

Built for speed, stability and safer crew transfers

Uniwise Commander is a 35-metre trimaran vessel with a three-hull design and is the first of its kind to be deployed for offshore personnel transport in Thailand’s petroleum exploration and production industry.

The vessel was constructed by Marsun and delivered to Uniwise Offshore to provide crew transport services supporting Chevron’s operations in the Gulf of Thailand.

Designed by WIND Naval Architects and developed in collaboration with Marsun, Uniwise and Chevron, the vessel will support the transport of offshore personnel between shore bases and offshore facilities. It can carry a maximum of 90 passengers per trip.

Its trimaran configuration provides increased deck space, enhanced stability, higher operating speed, improved fuel efficiency and stronger safety performance.

Key features include:

A hydrofoil system, which reduces water resistance and enhances speed and stability, enabling an operating speed of 32–34 knots depending on weather and sea conditions, while cutting average travel time by about 30% compared with conventional crew boats.



A waterjet propulsion system, providing high maneuverability and responsive control under both normal and demanding operating conditions.



A Semi-Small Waterplane Area (Semi-SWATH) hull design, which reduces wave impact and enhances safety during personnel transfers in sea conditions of up to 2.5 metres.



A night vision camera system, supporting safe operations in low-visibility and night-time conditions.



A comfort-focused interior design, offering business-class-style seating and a 270-degree panoramic view to enhance passenger comfort.

Naming ceremony held in Chon Buri

Chevron, together with Uniwise Offshore and Marsun, held a naming ceremony for Uniwise Commander at Chuk Samet Port, Sattahip Port Authority, in Chon Buri province on Wednesday (June 24).

The event included Buddhist rites, followed by an opportunity for participants to board the new vessel for navigation tests.

Chatit emphasised that Chevron places great importance on innovation to improve operational efficiency and safety in petroleum exploration and production, supporting Thailand’s long-term energy security.

He noted that the vessel reflects strong collaboration among the companies in applying modern technology to improve offshore transport efficiency, safety, energy use and environmental performance.

“At Chevron, we continually develop and apply technology and innovation to improve the way we operate. Innovation is central to our vision and mission as a leading energy company, delivering affordable, reliable and cleaner energy,” he stated.

“The introduction of this trimaran vessel reflects that approach, using advanced marine technologies to raise operational standards, protect our people, support operational excellence and contribute to Thailand’s long-term energy security.”

Looking ahead, Chatit expressed confidence that the vessel would perform as intended and support safe, reliable and smooth operations, helping the company deliver energy responsibly and efficiently for years to come.

Lt Surachet Kangwanwanich, Co-Head of Business at Uniwise Offshore, described the construction of Uniwise Commander as a collaborative effort and a process of shared learning among all stakeholders to deliver a vessel equipped with appropriate and efficient technology.

“This achievement marks a significant milestone and a source of great pride for all three companies involved,” he stated. “Ultimately, we are highly confident that Uniwise Commander will elevate offshore personnel transport to a new level of efficiency in every aspect.”

Patrawin Chongvisal, Chief Executive Officer of Marsun, described Uniwise Commander as an important milestone for Thailand’s maritime industry and a demonstration of how advanced vessel technologies can be successfully applied to support offshore operations in the Gulf of Thailand.

He noted that Marsun has spent more than 46 years designing and building high-performance vessels for naval, coastguard, offshore energy and commercial operators, earning the trust of customers in Thailand and overseas.

“We are proud to have collaborated closely with Chevron, Uniwise and WIND Naval Architects in delivering Thailand’s first trimaran crew transport vessel for the offshore energy sector,” he stated.

“This project reflects our commitment to innovation, engineering excellence and the development of world-class maritime solutions that enhance safety, operational efficiency and sustainability, while further showcasing the capabilities of Thailand’s shipbuilding industry on the global stage.”