GULF recognised for ESG leadership at Asian Excellence Awards

GULF’s outstanding achievements are highlighted by a prestigious sweep of accolades, beginning with Asia’s Best CEO awarded to Mr. Sarath Ratanavadi, Chief Executive Officer, celebrating his visionary leadership in driving corporate strategy, fostering robust growth, and building solid confidence among shareholders, investors, and all stakeholders. Complementing this executive triumph, Asia’s Best CFO was presented to Ms. Yupapin Wangviwat, Chief Financial Officer, in recognition of her strategic financial stewardship and exceptional management efficiency, having successfully optimized GULF’s financial structure and maintained the rigorous discipline needed to ensure strong cash flow amidst economic volatility. On the corporate front, the Best Investor Relations Company (Thailand) award recognized GULF’s excellence in investor communications, marked by a commitment to consistent, high-quality, and transparent disclosures that empower investors to make well-informed decisions. Furthermore, The Sustainable Asia Award honored the company’s exemplary sustainable operations under the ESG framework, demonstrating active social responsibility and comprehensive stakeholder engagement. Rounding out these honors, the Best Environmental Responsibility award—secured by GULF for the first time—underscores its concrete environmental policies and proactive strides toward a low-carbon society.