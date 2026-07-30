EA wins AREA 2026 award for extending oxygen concentrator service life

Energy Absolute Public Company Limited, or EA, one of Thailand’s leading renewable energy companies, has received the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2026 in the Health Promotion category for its “Oxygen Concentrator Life-Extension Project.” The initiative aims to restore oxygen concentrators to efficient working conditions and extend their operational lifespan, thereby improving access to essential medical equipment for hospitals, public health agencies, and patients in underserved areas.

AREA is a regional award programme recognising excellence in corporate responsibility and sustainability. Organised by Enterprise Asia, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting responsible entrepreneurship across Asia, the awards have been held annually since 2011. In 2026, more than 350 organisations from 19 countries and markets across Asia participated, with only 69 organisations recognised as ESG Champions.

This marks the third time EA has been recognised at the AREA. The Company previously received the Social Empowerment Award in 2018 for its “Ease Organic” project and the Green Leadership Award in 2024 for its synthetic biofuel production project using waste cooking oil. Its latest recognition in the Health Promotion category reflects EA’s continued commitment to advancing sustainability across social, environmental, and public health dimensions.