Thai Government Launches Crypto-to-Baht Scheme to Boost Tourism

The Thai government is set to launch a new scheme on Monday, August 18, to revitalise its tourism industry by allowing foreign visitors to convert cryptocurrency into Thai Baht for payments.

The initiative, named "TouristDigiPay," is a direct response to a significant slowdown in tourism this year, primarily due to a decline in visitors from China.

The details of the programme will be unveiled at a press conference led by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, alongside key officials from the Finance Ministry, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

The concept of using cryptocurrency to stimulate tourism has been under continuous review by the government.

The SEC recently completed a public consultation on the use of financial innovation and digital assets to support economic and tourism growth, with the feedback period closing on August 13.