Thai SEC opens Travel Rule consultation for digital asset transfers

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seeking public comment on a draft notification that requires risk management for digital asset transfers and receipts, known as the “Travel Rule for Digital Assets”.

The aim is to ensure that digital asset business operators have sufficient information to examine and manage money-laundering risks, in line with international standards, and to support effective prevention of digital asset business services being used as channels for money laundering and technology-related offences.

The SEC has continued to integrate cooperation with public- and private-sector partner agencies to prevent and suppress technology-related crime.

The Subcommittee on Financial Data Connectivity to Enhance Monitoring of Suspicious Financial Transactions resolved that the SEC, together with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), should issue guidance for digital asset business operators, while AMLO prepares to issue rules under the anti-money laundering law.

The SEC has therefore coordinated with AMLO to set requirements for the risk management systems of digital asset business operators, so that information accompanies every digital asset transfer transaction to support monitoring and prevent digital assets from being used in technology-related crime.