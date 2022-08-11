Baht could strengthen with market in risk-on state: strategist

He said the baht was likely to fluctuate and strengthen as the market was in a risk-on state amid a weakening of the dollar.

Moreover, the baht has also found support after foreign investors purchased Thai stocks.

However, the Thai currency will not weaken past its support level of 35.20 because investors are waiting to purchase the dollar at this level while other foreigners might sell the US currency for profit, Poon felt.

He advised investors to beware of volatility from Emerging Asia assets, which could pressure the baht to weaken as some investors are worried the Chinese government might impose more lockdown measures to control Covid-19 in some areas.