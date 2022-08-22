Baht falters as dollar strengthens on back of dropping gold, weakening euro



He said the baht is likely to fluctuate and weaken to test its resistance level at 35.90 as the dollar strengthens and the gold price heads downward.

Moreover, foreign investors may sell off Thai stocks or wait for their price to drop before buying them, so the baht is lacking supporting factors. He also mentioned that some exporters are selling the dollar, while some investors believe the baht will strengthen.

Meanwhile, the dollar may rise further if the market believes the US Federal Reserve will increase the interest rate to a fairly high level. He added that a slowdown in Europe is also supporting the dollar through the pressure on the euro.

The strategist has advised investors to use hedging tools such as options to manage risks in a highly volatile currency market.