Fri, August 26, 2022

business

Arkhom tells state firms to speed up spending amid huge investment gap

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith has instructed state firms to speed up investments to shore up the country’s economy and told 17 loss-making state enterprises to find measures to improve their financial situations.

Arkhom was speaking at a meeting of executives of 52 state enterprises.

He said state enterprises had used only 60 per cent of their 350-billion-baht investment budget by the end of July, falling short of their 95 per cent target.

He added that the state firms’ combined assets of 14.7 trillion baht were large compared to Thailand’s GDP of 17.6 trillion baht.

“As a result, state enterprises play a crucial role in driving the country’s economy,” Arkhom said. “State firms must speed up investment budget spending, especially on mega projects that are crucial to the country’s development.”

Meanwhile, 17 state firms that had been accumulating losses for years must increase efforts to halt the slide.

Arkhom also assigned the following four policies to state firms:

– Improve performance by adopting new technologies.

– Protect the environment. PTT Plc, the Provincial Electricity Authority, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand and the Metropolitan Electricity Authority must also minimise the impact of rising fuel prices on the public They must also support the transition from combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles.

– Protect public health and the elderly while helping people to access funds.

– Guard food security. Arkhom said food-related state firms must develop new, alternative foods.

Thai jobless rate in Q2 lowest since Covid-19 outbreak: NESDC

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Thai exports up 4.3% in July but govt warns of downturn in 2nd half

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Thammasat University Hospital opens the only one-stop-service joint replacement center in Southeast Asia

Published : Aug 26, 2022

dtac's Mission Zero Targets No Severe Incidents for Tower Climbers

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Published : August 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thai jobless rate in Q2 lowest since Covid-19 outbreak: NESDC

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Chadchart orders crackdown after casino found near Bangkok City Hall

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Manchester United's new signing Casemiro 'incredibly happy' and 'raring to go'

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.