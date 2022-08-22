Arkhom tells state firms to speed up spending amid huge investment gap

He said state enterprises had used only 60 per cent of their 350-billion-baht investment budget by the end of July, falling short of their 95 per cent target.

He added that the state firms’ combined assets of 14.7 trillion baht were large compared to Thailand’s GDP of 17.6 trillion baht.

“As a result, state enterprises play a crucial role in driving the country’s economy,” Arkhom said. “State firms must speed up investment budget spending, especially on mega projects that are crucial to the country’s development.”