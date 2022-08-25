Thai household debt at record high, survey finds

Assoc Prof Thanavath Phonvichai, the university’s president and the centre’s chief adviser, said on Thursday that Thailand’s household debt on average stood at 501,711 baht this year, a 3.7 per cent increase from last year.

He said the debt per household was the highest since the centre began its annual survey on Thai household debt 13 years ago.

Thanavath blamed the increase on higher prices of food and consumer products caused by higher fuel prices, as the country’s economy is yet to fully recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“People’s incomes do not match their expenditures, as the economy has not seen a full recovery,” he said.