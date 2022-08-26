Minimum daily wage set to rise by 5% nationwide from October

Labour Ministry permanent secretary Boonchob Suthamanaswong, who chairs the panel, said on Friday it had resolved to raise the minimum wage by 5.02 per cent.

The committee consists of representatives of employers, employees and the government.

The Labour Ministry will forward the resolution to Cabinet for endorsement so the new minimum wages could come into force on October 1, Boonchob said.

The new minimum wages vary from 328 to 354 baht depending on location.