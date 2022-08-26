Minimum daily wage set to rise by 5% nationwide from October
The National Wage Committee has given the green light to increase the average minimum daily wage by 5 per cent to 337 baht, likely effective from October 1.
Labour Ministry permanent secretary Boonchob Suthamanaswong, who chairs the panel, said on Friday it had resolved to raise the minimum wage by 5.02 per cent.
The committee consists of representatives of employers, employees and the government.
The Labour Ministry will forward the resolution to Cabinet for endorsement so the new minimum wages could come into force on October 1, Boonchob said.
The new minimum wages vary from 328 to 354 baht depending on location.
Three provinces – Chonburi, Rayong and Phuket – will see the highest increase, to 354 baht.
Bangkok and its five satellite provinces — Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon — will see the minimum wage raised to 353 baht.
The lowest hike — to 328 baht — will apply to Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, Nan and Udon Thani.
Boonchob said that in making its decision, the National Wage Committee attempted to balance businesses’ survival with employees’ ability to cope with the rising cost of living.
The panel also proposed measures the government could implement to curb possible impacts of the wage hike on business operators, the permanent secretary said.