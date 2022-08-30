Thai equities and bonds attractively priced, says expert

Speaking at a seminar titled "Investment Outlook: Different World, Different Playbook" on Tuesday, the chief investment officer of Eastspring Asset Management (Thailand), Yingyong Chiravutthi, said that economic and investment outlooks are related but not on the same page.

It means that even though the situation of the current global economy appears quite dim, there is always some path to profit from the market, said Yingyong.

He said that equities and bonds are beginning to trade at attractive prices. During this time, investors are advised to diversify and invest more in equities, whether in the US, China, Vietnam or Thailand, as opposed to bonds.

"Regarding equities, we retain a positive view of US shares, particularly growth stocks. We believe that peaking inflation and interest rates present opportunities to buy longer-duration bonds. After the interest rates were raised 2-3 times, the market has started to recover and generate good returns," said Yingyong.

He added that when inflation and interest rates start to decrease, growth stocks tend to perform better.

In Chinese equities, the company believes that investors will continue to benefit from low-interest rates and the Chinese government’s supportive measures.

Still, concerns may loom over China’s real estate debt over the next 3-6 months.