SEC imposes THB1.92-million fine on Zipmex Thailand

The fines were levied for committing two offences: suspending digital asset trading in violation of SEC’s trading rules, and prohibiting customers from depositing and withdrawing from the company’s Trade Wallet and Z Wallet.

The SEC stated that from July 20-28, 2022, Zipmex, an operator of a digital asset trading hub and a digital asset broker, had suspended trading of digital assets on its platform, both in part and in whole, without following the criteria and conditions stipulated in the SEC’s trading rules. The offence resulted in a fine of 540,000 baht.

The SEC added that during July 20 to August 25, 2022, Zipmax also suspended deposit and withdrawal of customers’ assets in the company’s Trade Wallet and Z Wallet, in violation of professional ethics and failing to provide a quality service. This offence resulted in a fine of 1,380,000 baht.