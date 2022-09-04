Upward trend in travel a boon for tour, hotel-related businesses, says report

The department attributed this drop to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns that kept tourists away.

This year, however, the department is upbeat about the two businesses enjoying growth, especially with several indicators pointing to an upward trend in travel.

The report also cited a forecast from the University of Thai Chamber of Commerce, which said some 6 million to 8 million tourists can be expected to visit Thailand in the second half of this year and this would generate revenue of up to 50 billion baht per month.