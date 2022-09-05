Risk-off market may make baht fluctuate, even weaken

He added that the baht might fluctuate and weaken as the market is in a risk-off state. The baht might also strengthen from a bearish divergence technical sign soon, he said and suggested monitoring foreign investors’ transactions and gold prices.

Meanwhile, the dollar could fluctuate and swing sideways due to demand for safe-haven assets.

He said that if the European Central Bank increases the interest rate and sends a signal to increase it continuously, it might support the euro and pressure the dollar.

The strategist advised investors to use hedging tools such as options to manage risks in a highly volatile currency market.