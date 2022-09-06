Suchart to push for Cabinet okay on new daily wage rate
Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said on Tuesday that he will ask the Cabinet to approve the new daily minimum wage rates next week so they can go into effect on October 1.
He said if approved, unskilled labourers should get an average daily wage hike of 5.02 per cent instead of the 8 per cent labour unions had demanded to keep up with inflation.
This is the first time that daily wages are being increased since January 2020.
The Labour Ministry is pushing for the new rates to go into effect from October, even though employers’ representatives on the tripartite national wage committee want it to be implemented in January and be no more than 3 per cent.
Employers have expressed concern that hikes from October would place too much of a financial burden on companies still reeling from the Covid-19 crisis.
The wage panel last week approved nine rates for nine zones in the country.
The zone covering Chonburi, Rayong and Phuket will enjoy the highest rate of 354 baht per day, while the lowest rate, 328 baht, will apply to Yala, Narathiwat, Nan and Udon Thani. Workers in Bangkok and adjacent provinces will get 353 baht daily.
The nine daily wage rates for the next fiscal year approved by the panel are:
• 354 baht: Chonburi, Rayong, Phuket
• 353 baht: Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon
• 345 baht: Chachoengsao
• 344 baht: Ayutthaya
• 340 baht: Prachinburi, Nong Khai, Ubon Ratchathani, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trat, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai, Suphan Buri, Songkhla, Surat Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Lopburi and Saraburi
• 338 baht: Mukdahan, Kalasin, Sakon Nakhon, Samut Songkhram, Chanthaburi and Nahon Nayok
• 335 baht: Phetchabun, Kanchanaburi, Bueng Kan, Chai Nat, Nakhon Phanom, Phayao, Surin, Yasothon, Roi Et, Loei, Phatthalung, Uttaradit, Nakhon Sawan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phitsanulok, Ang Thong, Sa Kaew, Buri Ram and Phetchaburi
• 332 baht: Amnat Charoen, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Trang, Si Sa Ket, Nong Bua Lamphu, Uthai Thani, Lampang, Lamphun, Chumphon, Maha Sarakham, Singburi, Satun, Phrae, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Ratchaburi, Tak, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chaiyaphum, Ranong and Phichit
• 328: Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, Nan and Udon Thani
Suchart said the Cabinet will also consider other measures to minimise the economic impact of the daily wage rate hike, which will be handed down to other relevant agencies to enforce.