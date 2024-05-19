Minimum wage hike ‘will benefit migrant workers more than Thais’

The chamber’s president, Weera Tangwutthikraiwit, said on Saturday that a wage hike is a “double-edged sword”, as the downside leads to higher costs and impacts the salary system of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Weera said the benefits of a minimum wage increase would primarily go to migrant workers, as only 20% of those currently earning a minimum wage are Thai workers, while the remaining 80% are migrant workers from Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

“The benefits would go to migrant workers, and much of their salary would be sent back to their home countries, with less being spent within Thailand. For example, if they earn 20,000 baht per month, they might transfer 12,000 baht or more than half of it abroad,” he explained.

