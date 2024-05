TPSO director-general Poonpong Naiyanapakorn added that imports in April were worth $24.92 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.641 billion in the month.

He said exports in the first four months of this year were valued at $94.273 billion, up 1.4% from the same period of last year.

Imports during the first four months were valued at $100.39 billion, up 4.9% year on year.