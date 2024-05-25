‘Thailand needs to shift to high-tech industries’ as FDI lowest in ASEAN

In the economic outlook report for the first quarter of 2024 published this week, the national economic planning agency revealed that Thailand’s gross domestic product grew by 1.5% in the first quarter, the lowest rate among ASEAN members.

The growth was driven by a 6.9% increase in private consumption and the service sector, while exports rose by 2.5% and private investment by 4.6% in the same period.

Despite this growth, the NESDC has lowered its annual GDP growth projection from 2.2%-3.2% to 2-3%, citing risks from the ongoing US-China trade war and geopolitical conflicts.

The council also noted that Thailand was in last place on the list of 2023 FDI flows to ASEAN, with total foreign investment of $2.96 billion.

Indonesia topped the list with FDI of $21.7 billion, followed by Malaysia $18.5 billion and Vietnam $8.25 billion.

The NESDC said that Thailand’s FDI had shown a downward trend throughout 2023, with significant drops in traditional industries such as petroleum for the first time in three years.

