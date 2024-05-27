NESDC warns of rising NPLs among buyers of homes worth 3m or less

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said it was worried about homebuyers not being able to repay their loans and called on banks to renegotiate payment terms.

The council said most of the loan defaulters are those who have bought homes in the 3-million-baht price bracket, and warned that banks should take steps to prevent rising non-performing loans (NPLs) from destabilising the economy.

Danucha Pichayanan, NESDC secretary-general, made the comment while announcing a study on the social impact the state of the economy has had in the first quarter of this year.