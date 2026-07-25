Bangkok Port may close for casino-free entertainment complex

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has proposed closing Bangkok Port and redeveloping its Khlong Toei site as a casino-free entertainment complex, arguing that Thailand should not operate two major cargo ports simultaneously.

Phiphat outlined the policy after inspecting the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) and issuing operational guidelines to the state enterprise.

He said running both Bangkok Port and Laem Chabang Port consumed unnecessary public funds, personnel and management resources.

Bangkok Port’s location in the capital also created logistics and traffic problems because large numbers of lorries had to travel into the city centre, he said. At the same time, large cargo vessels were increasingly less likely to use the port.

Phiphat therefore proposed ending operations at Bangkok Port and using the land for a casino-free entertainment complex.