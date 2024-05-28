Retail closures spark concern over Thai FMCG market

Thailand’s Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market is in dire condition with several retailers shutting down as consumers are hit by falling purchasing power and rising household debt, an industry expert said on Monday.

FMCG – relatively cheap, fast-turnover goods such as food, toiletries and cleaning products – make up the largest segment of consumer goods and are distinguished from high-priced purchases such as vehicles.

Ouychai Rangchaikul, first executive vice president at Loxley Plc, said the situation is especially bad in upcountry areas where increasing numbers of low-income earners are spending only on necessities, leading to retail closures.

Some of these retailers have been in the FMCG business for more than three decades, he told the Nation on Monday.

Loxley Plc has been trading in FMCG, information technology, energy, and services for more than 80 years.

Ouychai said the government’s state welfare card scheme stimulated the FMCG market over the past three years but sales are now declining as saturation point is reached.

“There have been no new tangible measures to boost the economy in the past nine months,” he said. “Meanwhile, manufacturers have been raising their prices due to rising costs, while consumers are suffering from rising debts and higher cost of living, including rising utility expenses.”

Ouychai said he saw no sign of recovery in the FMCG market in the second half of this year.