Thailand’s public debt dangerously close to ceiling, expert warns

Thailand’s public debt is dangerously close to breaching a ceiling that would jeopardise the country’s fiscal stability, an economics expert warned on Thursday.

Nonarit Bisonyabut, a research fellow at Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), expressed alarm over the latest projection of 68.9% public debt-to-GDP by 2027.

“This situation is very worrying because the public debt ceiling is set by law at 70%,” he said.