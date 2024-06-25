Three Thai airlines devising fundraising plans to exit rehabilitation

Nok Air, Thai AirAsia X and Thai Airways International (THAI) have come up with fundraising plans to exit rehabilitation now that business performance has greatly improved thanks to the tourism recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wutthiphum Jurangkool, Nok Air CEO, told Nation Group media arm Thansettakij on Monday that he has every confidence that the airline will exit the rehabilitation plan within two years or in 2026.

He said the rehabilitation was progressing smoothly, citing negotiations on aircraft rental contracts, increasing aircraft utilisation rate and generating revenue from new services like an airport lounge and air cargo.

“These efforts resulted in Nok Air seeing a profit for the first time in nine years,” he said. He added that the airline has been granted a loan of no more than 2 billion baht for boosting its liquidity on aircraft maintenance.